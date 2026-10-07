In Latvia, a woman was sentenced to 6 years in prison for donating to the Russian army

The Riga City Court found pro-Kremlin activist Polina Kamleva guilty of transferring money to support the Russian army in Ukraine and sentenced her to 6 years in prison.

This is reported by the Latvian media outlet Delfi.

The woman was accused of transferring €43 to support the Russian army. According to the Latvian State Security Service, she transferred the money through an acquaintance in Belarus as an intermediary to purchase drone jamming equipment.

Kamlyova joined the meeting remotely from her place of detention. She spoke in Russian, explaining this by her emotional state, although she noted that she speaks Latvian.

Before the verdict was declared, Kamleva gave her final statement for about 40 minutes. She called her actions a mistake, but denied that she wanted to support Russiaʼs war. Although Kamleva was previously a member of the Russian Union of Latvia party.

Kamlova was also sentenced to three years of probation. The prosecutor had asked for eight years in prison, but the court sentenced her to six.

In May, officers from the Internal Security Agency (ABW) in Poland detained three Poles suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence services. The detainees were men aged 48 to 62.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.