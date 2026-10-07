Ukraine officially confirmed that South Korea supplies fuel to Russia

Ukraine was able to confirm that South Korea is using sanctioned tankers to supply fuel to Russia.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Hryhoriy Tykhyi during a briefing, hromadske reports.

"I can confirm that within the framework of closed diplomatic communication. The Korean side voiced this fact, which we also saw in the press. Although, we also have our own data on such activities," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He added that Ukraine expressed its concern to the Korean side and asked for explanations.

At the same time, Tykhyi added that closed negotiations are currently underway to improve relations between Ukraine and South Korea. In particular, there is a normalization of rhetoric due to the incident with the disclosure of information about the transfer of prisoners of war to South Korea.

"We believe that the reason for the exchange of critical public statements was the difference in the interpretation of agreements on confidentiality regimes. Since the exchange of critical comments began, non-public diplomatic work has been taking place through closed channels," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.