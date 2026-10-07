NATO Military Committee in full composition visited Ukraine for the first time in eight years

For the first time in eight years, a delegation from the NATO Military Committee visited Kyiv on October 6. In particular, it included military representatives from 32 Alliance member states.

This was written about on the X social network page by the Chairman of the Alliance Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

According to him, they discussed Ukraineʼs main military priorities with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty. The NATO representatives also honored the soldiers who died in the war at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

Dragone clarified in his video message that the visit is a fulfillment of a promise he made to Drapaty during a conversation in August. He clarified that the committee was in Kyiv “in full force.”

The NATO Military Committee is the highest military body of the Alliance, advising the North Atlantic Defence Council on matters of defence and directing military operations. It is composed of the chief military commanders (Chiefs of Defence Staff) of all NATO member countries.

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