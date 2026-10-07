The European Commission has allocated €1.24 billion to Ukraine for drones and missiles

The European Commission has disbursed €1.24 billion to Ukraine under the defense component of the €90 billion “Ukraine Support Loan”. The funds will be used to purchase drones, drone interceptors, ammunition for them, and missiles produced by Ukrainian companies.

This is stated in a press release from the European Commission.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia is continuing a "conscious strategy of terror" in an attempt to make the daily lives of Ukrainians unbearable.

“This payment will help strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry and its ability to defend itself — its people and critical infrastructure,” she said.

The EU plans to allocate €28.3 billion to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense-industrial capabilities in 2026. New disbursements under the defense part of the program are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Ukraine still has access to €32.5 billion in financial support until the end of 2026. Of this, €28.1 billion remains available under the Ukraine Support Loan: €15.4 billion for defense-industrial potential, €12.7 billion for budget support.

Another €4.4 billion in budget support is foreseen under the Ukraine Facility. Thus, in total, Ukraine has access to over €17 billion in budget support in 2026, if it meets the requirements agreed with the EU.