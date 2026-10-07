In Pryluky, the death toll after the Russian attack has risen to 9. The bodies of three children were pulled from under the rubble

At least 13 people were killed and more than 40 injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine on the night of October 7.

Nine people died in Pryluky (Chernihiv region), including three children. Another 38 people, including seven children, were injured. The injured policewoman, her mother, and her husband, who fought as part of the police at the front, died.

Another 12 people were rescued from the rubble. In Chernihiv, the Russian army attacked an enterprise, the consequences are still being clarified.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode В'ячеслав Чаус/ Чернігівська ОДА (ОВА)

In Kremenchuk (Poltava region), the number of victims has increased to 19. The attack damaged 430 apartments. There are also two dead people there, who were found in the private sector.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Віталій Дяківнич | Полтавська ОВА

In Oleksandria (Kirovohrad region), the death toll has risen to two, with three more people injured. One person is still missing.

In Kherson, a man was injured in drone strikes on the Korabelny district, and he suffered an explosive injury. A woman was also injured in a UAV explosion.

In Dnipro, 16 high-rise buildings were damaged after a night attack by the Russian Federation. A gymnasium, several shops, and a swimming pool were also destroyed.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Kyiv, in addition to the two deaths, it became known about the damage to the “Dovzhenko” film studio. Debris pierced the roofs of two filming pavilions. A fire broke out at the scene, which has already been extinguished.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.