The high-voltage power line connecting Romania and Moldova will be named in honor of the American president — the "Trump Freedom Line".

Reuters reports this with reference to the US Embassy in Chisinau.

According to the embassy, this project is supported by a $130 million investment from the US government.

Moldova imports most of its electricity through existing connections with Romania and Ukraine. Russian attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure have previously caused disruptions to these supplies.

As journalists noted, Trumpʼs name has recently been linked to a large number of projects in different countries around the world, in particular with the proposed transport corridor through Armenia and the planned military base in Poland. President Karol Nawrocki said that if the US creates a permanent military base in Poland, it will be called "Fort Trump".