Nawrocki: The US military base in Poland will be called “Fort Trump”

President Karol Nawrocki said that if the US establishes a permanent military base in Poland, it will be called "Fort Trump".

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to Nawrocki, a decision on the military base is “only a matter of time”. He hopes to have the base completed before the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term in 2029, but for now there are “administrative and financial issues” that need to be resolved.

"When the American administration and both governments complete this work, I think that then President Trump will be able to personally participate in the opening ceremony of Fort Trump," added Nawrocki.

The idea of placing a permanent US military base in Poland was proposed by then-President Andrzej Duda back in 2018. After the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Warsaw stepped up efforts to strengthen the permanent presence of US military personnel.

On September 17, the US president reported “significant progress” in negotiations to establish a US military base in Poland. He said that if the agreement is implemented, the location of the base will be announced in the near future. A final decision on the base has not yet been reported.

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