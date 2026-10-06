Russians hit Donetsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and other regions. A policeman was killed. There were injuries

The Russian army attacked various settlements in Ukraine on the afternoon of October 6, causing casualties and injuries. The strikes also damaged homes and other infrastructure.

Babel collected the main points about the consequences of enemy shelling.

In the Odesa region, the enemy carried out a series of strikes on the highway — damaged trucks and cars. Five people were injured, one in extremely serious condition.

Also, due to a night attack, diesel locomotives and the contact network at railway stations were damaged there.

The Russian Federation also struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia, injuring one person. The enemy also struck a residential building, damaging an apartment on the seventh floor. A 5-year-old girl was injured in the attack.

In Kherson, the enemy attacked a car with a drone in the Korabelny district — two men were injured. Also in Kachkarivka, a drone killed a 44-year-old man. A woman and two men were injured in other strikes.

An FPV drone hit a private estate in Velyka Chernechchyna (Sumy region). One person was injured, and the house and outbuildings were damaged.

In Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), a drone hit a patrol car. Three police officers were injured and a 40-year-old law enforcement officer was killed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.