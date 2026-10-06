The Lithuanian Seimas approved in the first reading an amendment that repeals the ban on nuclear weapons

The Lithuanian Seimas supported in the first reading an amendment to the Constitution that would allow the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country.

LRT writes about this.

The final vote will take place no earlier than in three months, the amendment must be supported by at least 94 deputies out of 141. Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas stated that the final decision is planned for January 12, 2027.

The countryʼs Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas explained that Lithuania is surrounded by strategic weapons from Belarus and Russia (in the Kaliningrad region), so the amendment to the basic law of the Constitution is a reaction to the Kremlinʼs actions.

Currently, Article 137 of the Lithuanian Constitution states that there may be no weapons of mass destruction or military bases of foreign states on the territory of the country. The amendment would repeal this provision.