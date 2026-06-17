Finland lifts ban on nuclear weapons

In Finland, 125 deputies voted in the second reading to repeal the ban on nuclear weapons.

This is stated on the website of the countryʼs parliament and in a Bloomberg article.

Another 61 MPs voted against. The new law allows the import, production, supply and storage of nuclear weapons on the territory of the country. At the same time, the government added that Finland does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen said the day before that the decision would allow the country to strengthen its defense. He also added that it would allow the country to adapt its legislation to the norms of its closest NATO allies.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said that they had been working on this law for more than three months, and the deputies were provided with information from secret and open sources on this issue.

In March this year, the Finnish government proposed amendments to the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code regarding nuclear weapons. The current regulations at the time prohibited any import of nuclear devices to Finland, as well as their transport, supply and possession in Finland.

The purpose of the amendments was stated to be the need to ensure the countryʼs defense as part of NATO and to fully utilize the Allianceʼs deterrence capabilities.

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