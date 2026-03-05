Finnish government proposes lifting total ban on nuclear weapons in country

The Finnish government is proposing amendments to the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code regarding nuclear weapons. The current regulations prohibit any import of nuclear devices to Finland, as well as their transport, supply and possession in Finland — the bill repeals this ban.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

The purpose of the change is said to be the need to ensure Finlandʼs defense as part of NATO and to fully utilize the Allianceʼs deterrence capabilities. Most NATO member states have no legal obstacles to NATOʼs deterrence and defense tasks.

The Ministry of Defense notes that Finland does not seek to have nuclear weapons on its territory, nor does NATO plan to do so. The proposed amendment will not affect NATO nuclear exercises, as nuclear weapons are not moved during such exercises.