The Drone Forces was presented in the Land Forces

The Drone Forces were presented as part of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are engaged in recruiting military personnel, developing unmanned units of the Land Forces, and training subordinate units.

This was reported by the head of the UAVs Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Ostapenko, at a conference in Kyiv, which was broadcast by Ukrinform.

Also among the key areas of work of the Drone Forces are the integration of drones into the overall system, their combat use, and the development of interaction between drones, reconnaissance, and firepower.

Ostapenko emphasized that the Drone Forces are not a separate branch or type of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and do not compete with the UAV Forces, but only develop drones and ground robotic complexes as part of combined-arms units.

The units of the Drone Force participate in defensive operations, offensives, logistics, and troop support missions.