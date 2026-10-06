On October 5, the Russian army lost another 1 540 soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russians lost three tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, two MLRS, seven ground robotic complexes, 1 891 UAVs, 566 units of automotive equipment, and two special vehicles.

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / Telegram

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.