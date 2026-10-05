The “Palanca” checkpoint on the border with Moldova has resumed operations after the attack

The “Palanca” checkpoint, located on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, has resumed operations after a Russian attack, during which a shell fell and ricocheted off the ground into a passenger bus.

This was reported by the Moldovan border service.

They also reported that the health condition of the Moldovan border guard who was injured in the attack is stable. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

At the time of the attack, at around 09:38, the bus was parked at the border barrier. No passengers were injured. The attack damaged the bus and the control cabin.

Since the beginning of August, the Russians have shelled checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border at least five times. In particular, the checkpoints "Kotlovyna", "Tabaky", "Vynohradivka — Vulcanesti" and "Starokozache" were under attack.

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