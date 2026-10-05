During the Russian attack on Ukraine, a shell hit a bus near a checkpoint on the border with Moldova. One person was injured

On the morning of October 5, a shell fell near the Palanka checkpoint on the border of Ukraine and Moldova and ricocheted off the ground into a passenger bus.

This is reported by the Newsmaker publication, citing the Moldovan border police.

The bus was parked at a border barrier at the time of the impact, at around 09:38. The passengers were not injured, but a Moldovan border guard was slightly injured.

The bus and control cabin were damaged. Moldova says the incident was the result of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The checkpoint is currently closed, traffic in its direction has been stopped. Moldovan border guards and customs officers are in contact with the Ukrainian side.

Since the beginning of August, the Russians have shelled checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border at least five times. In particular, the checkpoints "Kotlovyna", "Tabaky", "Vynohradivka — Vulcanesti" and "Starokozache" were under attack.

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