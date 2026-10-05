Russians hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs and attacked a civilian Turkish ship. There are dead and injured

On the afternoon of October 5, the Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and attacked the Zhytomyr and Donetsk regions. There are deaths and injuries as a result of the shelling.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the strikes.

Three dead and 25 injured in Kharkiv. At least three guided aerial bombs hit the Slobidsky district of the city. Warehouses are burning there, residential buildings are damaged. There may be people under the rubble of one of them. A search and rescue operation is underway.

A strike drone also attacked a gas station in the Kyivsky district of the city.

In Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), cars and a house were burning due to attacks.

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One person was injured in Berdychiv (Zhytomyr region). The attack caused a fire and damaged a high-rise building.

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Russian forces also attacked a civilian Turkish ship carrying corn in neutral waters with two drones. There were citizens of Azerbaijan and India on board.

The strike killed the shipʼs captain and injured another crew member.

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