Russians launched over 200 drones over Ukraine overnight. People were injured in Kharkiv

On the night of October 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 205 drones of various types. Air defense managed to shoot down 172 enemy targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, hits were recorded in 13 places, and debris fell in three more.

In particular, Kharkiv was hit that night. One person died in the Industrial District, six were injured. An administrative building, residential buildings, and cars were damaged.

The Russians also launched a massive attack on the Odesa region. The industrial and port infrastructure, as well as the dacha sector, were hit. There were no casualties.

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In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops shelled an infrastructure facility in the city. No people were initially injured.

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