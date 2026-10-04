Politico: Romania and Poland said they are not ready to expand the transit of Ukrainian grain through their territories

Poland and Romania are not ready to expand the transit of Ukrainian grain through their territory — the countries claim that their own farmers are their priority.

Politico writes about this.

Ukraineʼs Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky visited Brussels this week to ask the EU to increase the ability to transport Ukrainian agricultural products through Europe and to allocate €1.1 billion to cover transportation costs.

In a comment to reporters, Romanian Agriculture Minister Barna Tancios said that the surplus of Ukrainian grain, combined with low water levels on the Danube, is already overloading the countryʼs ports and preventing Romanian farmers from selling their goods.

Romania says it is trying to streamline its logistics. Last month, Bucharest signed a memorandum of understanding with Kyiv that includes simplifying border crossings and developing rail connections.

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure also stated that it "does not plan to introduce any changes aimed at increasing the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products".

Politico recalls that Poland, Slovakia and Hungary have already banned the import of Ukrainian grain before. According to Vysotsky, currently less than half of Ukrainian exports can be exported through European rail, road and river routes. If the blockade continues, up to 35 million tons of grain may remain in Ukraine this year.