Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 135 drones and “Banderols”. There are casualties in the Sumy region

On the night of October 4, the Russians launched 135 drones and "Banderols" over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces neutralized 123 enemy drones and two "Banderols". The rest were hit in 5 places.

In particular, in Kyiv, drone debris fell on the roof of a private house, as well as in an open area. No injuries were reported.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a minibus and a company were damaged. An explosion also occurred in the center of Dnipro this morning. The premises of a communications company were under attack.

Russians attacked Sumy region with five guided aerial bombs. Private housing sector damaged. At least five people injured.

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