The Russians have lost 1 750 soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in the past 24 hours in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians were left without six armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, three air defense systems, 13 ground robotic complexes, 1 742 UAVs, 527 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as five units of special equipment.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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