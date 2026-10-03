Response to energy strikes, Ukrainian ballistics and meeting with Putin. Key points from Zelenskyʼs interview

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in response to the new tactics of Russian strikes, Ukraine will strike at oil refineries in the Russian Federation. He reported this in an interview with Reuters. Ukrainian intelligence has obtained documents showing that Putin authorized attacks on more civilian targets ahead of winter — logistics, roads, schools, hospitals. He said that Russia is using this to pressure people to leave various Ukrainian cities, including the capital. To this end, the Russian Federation has accumulated hundreds of ballistic missiles.

Operation “Vivaldi” As part of the Operation “Vivaldi”, Ukraine has already liberated approximately 140 km² of territory. Response to Russian strikes In response to Russian attacks on energy, Ukraine will strike oil refineries in Russia so that the Kremlin has no money for war. However, Ukraine will not strike civilian targets on Russian territory. Meeting with Putin Zelensky said he would be happy to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December. He wants to hold peace talks, but warned the US not to believe that Russia will stop the war if it gives it Donbas. The date and place of trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine with the participation of the US are also not yet known.