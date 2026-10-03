A body will be created under the National Security and Defense Council to identify the bodies of fallen servicemen to speed up the process

A separate working body will be created in Ukraine to identify the bodies of fallen defenders. It will be subordinate to the National Defense and Security Council (NSDC).

This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Ihor Klymenko.

He noted that the relevant body will unite all responsible state structures to understand "where delays occur, what decisions are missing, and who is responsible for their implementation".

After that, according to Klymenko, the government should strengthen the forensic medical examination system — to increase the number of specialists and ensure proper working conditions for them, as well as create specialized forensic medical examination bureaus in the regions that will focus exclusively on identifying the bodies of military personnel.

"For the families of the missing, the long wait for identification is additional pain. Therefore, the state must ensure the acceleration of processes and the quality of the examinations conducted," Klymenko wrote.

On the eve, the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that over 26 000 bodies and remains have already been returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures, but most of them are still unidentified.

He noted that identification is proceeding slowly, in particular due to bureaucratic delays and violations of regulations in the forensic medical examination system.

Klymenko previously said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition.

In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or during different stages of repatriation.

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