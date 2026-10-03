Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 157 drones and “Banderols”. There are casualties in 4 regions

On the night of October 3, the Russians launched 157 drones over Ukraine, and the Odesa region was attacked with "Banderols".

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces neutralized 131 enemy drones, the rest were hit in 12 places, and debris fell in five.

In particular, in Hostomel (Kyiv region), four people were injured by Russian shelling, two of them children. Fires broke out in two warehouses, which have already been extinguished.

Late in the evening, Russians struck a high-rise building and business center in Dnipro. The women, aged 55, 62, 77, and 88, were injured.

In Kharkiv at night, a drone hit a private house and damaged a gas pipeline in the Kyivskyi district. Three people were injured.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russians attacked the territory of a fire and rescue unit just as emergency workers were preparing to respond to a call. One rescuer was injured.

The civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region was also hit. A private house and a non-residential building were damaged. There were no casualties.