Argentina wants to sell citizenship to wealthy foreigners. How much will a “golden passport” cost

Argentina plans to grant citizenship to wealthy foreigners in exchange for cash contributions or investments in government bonds, a so-called “golden passport” program. Applications are expected to begin by the end of the year.

This is reported by News4jax.

The countryʼs economy minister Luis Caputo presented the program at an event for investors in Paris. He said applicants have two options — to contribute $350 000 to Argentinaʼs treasury or to invest $800 000 in new government bonds (which must be held for seven years).

The amount of the contribution will increase depending on the number of family members, with a family of four paying $500 000.

If the number of applicants matches the countryʼs expected projections, the paid citizenship program could bring Argentina up to $2.5 billion.

A similar initiative was introduced by Donald Trump in the United States. This program was created to encourage wealthy foreigners to move to the United States. It officially launched in December 2025.

Trump reported that the money received from it would be spent to reduce the countryʼs budget deficit. Initially, such a card was supposed to cost $5 million. At that time, Trump also said that Russian oligarchs would be able to purchase the cards.

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