The US will sell “golden cards” for foreigners for $5 million

The US President Donald Trump has reported that the United States will sell "golden cards" to wealthy foreigners for $5 million. The "golden cards" will allow them to live and work in the US and will also simplify the path to citizenship.

This is reported by CNN.

"We have green cards, and this is the ʼgold cardʼ. Weʼre going to put a price tag on this card at about $5 million, and it will give you the privileges of a ʼgreen cardʼ, and it will also be a path to citizenship. And wealthy people will come to our country, buying this card," Trump said.

He added that sales of the cards will begin in about two weeks. In his opinion, the "gold cards" will be sold in the millions.

When asked by reporters whether the United States would sell "gold cards" to Russian oligarchs, Trump replied: "Yes, maybe. I know some Russian oligarchs who are very nice people."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick believes the card will replace the governmentʼs EB-5 immigrant investor program, which allows foreign investors to invest money in American projects, create jobs, and then apply for visas to immigrate to the United States.

The EB-5 program was created by the US Congress in 1992. It issues green cards to foreigners who make investments of at least $1 million or $800 000 in economically distressed areas called targeted employment areas.

