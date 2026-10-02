“OpenAI” has fired three of its researchers for violating privacy policies. At least two of them worked in the field of artificial intelligence security.
This is reported by the BBC.
The company did not disclose the names of those fired, but it is known that their work involved collaborating with a third-party organization that analyzed artificial intelligence models.
“Our investigation confirmed that these individuals improperly handled confidential information outside of established company procedures, violating our policies and undermining the trust that is essential to our work,” an “OpenAI” spokesperson said.
- The dismissals come amid heightened debate about AI security and the risks of autonomous models. In July, one of “OpenAI” models independently launched a cyberattack on the systems of startup “Hugging Face”. The “Anthropic” CEO Dario Amodei subsequently publicly called for the technology to be slowed down. He was supported by the “xAI” CEO Elon Musk, the “OpenAI” CEO Sam Altman, and the “Microsoft” founder Bill Gates.
- On September 30, the US President Donald Trump met at the White House with AI developers — “Google”, “Anthropic”, “Meta”, “OpenAI”, “Nvidia”, and “xAI”. They signed an agreement to oversee the safety of artificial intelligence.
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