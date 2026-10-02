OpenAI fires three researchers for mishandling confidential data. Two worked on AI security

“OpenAI” has fired three of its researchers for violating privacy policies. At least two of them worked in the field of artificial intelligence security.

This is reported by the BBC.

The company did not disclose the names of those fired, but it is known that their work involved collaborating with a third-party organization that analyzed artificial intelligence models.

“Our investigation confirmed that these individuals improperly handled confidential information outside of established company procedures, violating our policies and undermining the trust that is essential to our work,” an “OpenAI” spokesperson said.