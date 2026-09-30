American AI companies sign agreement to oversee AI security

The US President Donald Trump met at the White House with the leaders of major artificial intelligence companies — Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI, Nvidia, and Elon Muskʼs xAI. They signed an agreement to oversee the safety of artificial intelligence.

Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

He published the agreement documents. It says that each company must create “robust internal mechanisms” to monitor the capabilities of its AI models. These mechanisms must meet security standards during the training stages. It proposes to eliminate identified risks and problems.

Trump also expects these companies to cooperate with independent auditors and regularly participate in joint meetings dedicated to developing methods to improve the security of artificial intelligence systems.

The US president said the agreement has "moral force" and is not enforceable in court.

Earlier it became known that Trump officially renamed the term "artificial intelligence" to "superintelligence" — this should be done in all official documents. Discussions are ongoing in the US about how quickly AI should develop and what safety rules are needed for it.

At the same time, Trump advocates for the further growth of the industry and states that the US should not restrain its development.

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