The US President Donald Trump asked the artificial intelligence chatbot “Grok” how Venezuela would respond to strikes on ships he said were involved in drug smuggling, as well as a possible capture by the United States of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Time reports this, citing an American official who was present at the meeting where the US president asked questions to a chatbot.

Trump also asked the AI about his presidency and his own legacy. When asked about Maduro, “Grok” replied that Maduro is a repressive and unpopular dictator, and therefore many Venezuelans would probably celebrate his overthrow.

After the US president ordered the operation to capture Maduro, locals really started celebrating in the streets the following month. According to officials, Trump then concluded that “Grok” was a “genius” development.

“Grok” is a chatbot from the company xAI, founded by Elon Musk.

The US operation in Venezuela

On the night of January 3, the US, on the orders of Trump, struck several military facilities in Caracas, Venezuela. In total, at least 11 facilities were attacked, including the parliament building, air bases, and a seaport.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared a state of emergency across the country. He and his wife, Cilia Flores, were later arrested and deported to the United States. Both were charged with narcoterrorism, cocaine importation, illegal possession of machine guns and explosives, and conspiracy against the United States.

The Supreme Court of Venezuela appointed Delcy Rodriguez as the interim head of state. And on the evening of January 3, Nicolas Maduro was taken to the federal detention center, the Metropolitan Detention Center, in New York.

Rodriguez has agreed to cooperate with the US. AP reported that Rodriguez is involved in a dozen US drug trafficking investigations, but the US authorities have never charged her. The acting president of Venezuela has also been linked to corruption schemes by Colombian businessman and close associate of Nicolas Maduro — Alex Saaba.