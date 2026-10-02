Despite the budget deficit, the government found over UAH 50 billion for payments to the military

The government is allocating over UAH 50 billion for payments to military personnel and their families in October.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

According to him, this will allow for payments to be made on time and in full this month. The funds will be redistributed from the reserve for the security and defense sector.

Koretsky noted that defense financing, despite the significant budget deficit, remains a priority.

"We are providing the necessary resources for timely and full payments to our military," he added.

On September 1, the prime minister reported a “strict austerity regime” for the budget and said that there is currently a $27 billion deficit in the defense budget, which Ukraine is asking its partners to cover with emergency funding. But the EU said that they are not yet considering new ways to urgently finance Ukraine.

Two weeks later, Koretsky declared the situation with state finances “close to critical”. According to him, a delay in voting on the necessary bills in the Rada could cost Ukraine a significant portion of its $29.5 billion in international funding.

Due to the difficult financial situation, the government has limited the financing of non-priority expenditures and prioritized defense, pensions, social benefits, and salaries for state employees.

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