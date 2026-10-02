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Despite the budget deficit, the government found over UAH 50 billion for payments to the military

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

The government is allocating over UAH 50 billion for payments to military personnel and their families in October.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

According to him, this will allow for payments to be made on time and in full this month. The funds will be redistributed from the reserve for the security and defense sector.

Koretsky noted that defense financing, despite the significant budget deficit, remains a priority.

"We are providing the necessary resources for timely and full payments to our military," he added.

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