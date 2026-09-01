The EU is not currently considering new ways to urgently finance Ukraine

The European Union is not currently discussing additional funding for Ukraine. Brussels is focused on implementing the already agreed plan, according to which Kyiv should receive €90 billion by the end of 2027.

This was reported at a briefing in Brussels by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, a Babel correspondent reports.

“When we proposed a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, the idea was precisely that it would cover budgetary and defense needs for 2026 and 2027 — two-thirds of Ukraineʼs financial needs for two years,” Pinho explained.

The rest, according to the European Commissionʼs plan, should be covered by Ukraineʼs international partners. At the same time, the spokeswoman stressed that the EU does not plan to change the payment schedule. She also reminded that Ukraine receives funds on the condition of implementing reforms.

“We are focused on delivering on what we have already promised, which is an extremely ambitious plan in itself,” the spokeswoman said.

When asked whether additional financial assistance should be discussed with EU countries again due to Ukraineʼs growing needs, Pinho replied that the European Commission understands the situation on the front and Kyivʼs needs well. However, Brussels wants to first implement the already agreed payment plan.

"We understand very well that Ukraine needs a lot of money to deter further aggression. But now we are focused on what I have already talked about — on the already agreed, very ambitious payment plan," Pinho noted.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky stated that there is currently a $27 billion deficit in the defense budget, which Ukraine is asking partners to cover with emergency funding.

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