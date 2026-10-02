South Korea threatens “additional measures” if Ukraine does not apologize for disclosing information about North Korean military personnel in Seoul

South Korean President Lee Jae Muyng threatened "additional measures" if Ukraine does not apologize for disclosing information about North Korean military personnel in Seoul.

Lee Jae Myung wrote about this on the social network X.

Lee Jae Myung said that Ukraine had effectively exposed him as a liar by denying the existence of a non-disclosure agreement. He also accused Kyiv of trying to provoke war on the Korean Peninsula.

"If the denial of the fact and refusal to publicly apologize continue, we will take additional measures," the South Korean president wrote.

The controversy arose after President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the UN General Assembly on September 23, said that two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces during fighting had been handed over to South Korea.

Seoul claims that Ukraine violated an agreement not to disclose information about the prisoner transfer. Kyiv denies the existence of such an agreement. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the situation a “diplomatic misunderstanding” and said that Ukraine wants to resolve the dispute as soon as possible.

In 2025, the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured two North Korean servicemen in the Kursk region. In July 2026, Seoul and Kyiv agreed to hand them over to South Korea.

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