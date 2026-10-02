Zelensky: Ukraine will produce up to 400 interceptor drones by the end of October, but the country still has problems with F-16

Ukraine is currently testing five models of interceptor drones to shoot down Russian jet drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Financial Times (FT).

According to him, by the end of October, Ukraine will be able to produce about 400 units of one of these models. The other four are still in the testing phase.

The President noted that the race to create means to counter Russian drones is facing obstacles, in particular, a shortage of engines for interceptors.

"Engines are key. We really import a lot of engines. There are engines we produce, but there are not enough of them," he said.

He also said that Ukraine faced a budget deficit that hindered the development and mass production of critical defense weapons.

Zelensky added that American F-16 fighter jets have proven effective against new Russian jet drones, but at the same time, too many of these aircraft — about a half — have been in Europe for a long time for repairs and maintenance.

He said some fighter jets are taking so long to return that Ukraine is losing precious time when these planes are needed most to protect its skies. Thatʼs why Kyiv wants Western partners to help move more maintenance work to Ukraine, because keeping the planes closer to the battlefield will allow them to return to service more quickly.

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