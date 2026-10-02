Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of October 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 “Shahed” attack UAVs (47 of them jet), “Gerbera”, and “Parody” simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the direction of Bryansk, Primorsky-Akhtarsk (Russia) and from the temporarily occupied territories — from Donetsk region and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 88 drones. Drones that fell in 11 places were not shot down, and debris fell in five more.

A 25-story residential building in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv was damaged by a Russian strike. One person was killed and two were injured, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

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