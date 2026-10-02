The Russians have lost 1 520 soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in the last 24 hours in the war against Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russians were left without seven armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, seven ground robotic complexes, 1 470 UAVs, 422 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as six units of special equipment.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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