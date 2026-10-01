Anayit Khoperiya was appointed acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation. What is known about her

On October 1, Anayit Khoperiya was appointed acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the National Security and Defense Council.

Anayit Khoperiya is a lawyer. She graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and received her Master of Laws degree in 2015.

After that, in 2015-2016, she worked as an assistant to an international expert at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) with the support of the British Embassy. In 2018-2019, Khoperiya held the position of Chief Specialist of the Department of International Disputes of the Ministry of Justice.

Then she worked for two years at the State Tax Service as an inspector in the Legal Support Department.

In 2020-2021, Anayit Khoperiya was responsible for international cooperation in the Department of Information Policy and Public Relations of the JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

Her career at CCD began in June 2021. There, she worked as an international cooperation manager, held the position of deputy head, and headed the Department for Counteracting Information Threats to National Security.

In her new position, Khoperiya will continue her work in the field of countering information threats and strengthening Ukraineʼs information resilience.

On September 28, Andriy Kovalenko reported that he was resigning from his position as head of CCD. He clarified that he would remain involved in national security processes.

His resignation was accepted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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