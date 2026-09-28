The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko is resigning

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko is resigning.

He reported this in his telegram.

He clarified that he remains involved in national security processes. His resignation was accepted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kovalenko / Telegram

According to Kovalenko, his personal pages will continue to operate, but more actively.

Kovalenko has held this position since January 26, 2024. At that time, he replaced Polina Lysenko. The Center for Countering Disinformation is engaged in countering Russian propaganda and interacting with international partners.

On September 17, the media reported that the head of the Center had asked the leadership to transfer to another position in the security sector.

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