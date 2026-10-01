Trump said that Ukraine refused American “powerful weapons” because it does not have the planes for them

The US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine has rejected some weapons offered to it by Washington because it "does not have the planes and other things needed for these munitions".

He reported this in an interview with TIME.

According to Trump, this is “very powerful and strong ammunition”. He also recalled that his predecessor Joe Biden had transferred “a huge amount of ammunition” to Ukraine.

He stated that this was a larger amount of weapons than the US itself spent.

The day before, it became known that the Pentagon contracted 99.8% of the $400 million that Congress allocated for aid to Ukraine, one day before the end of the fiscal year, September 29. Of this, $200 million will go to weapons and ammunition.

Another $100 million will be spent on equipment, spare parts, and supplies. In addition, $100 million will be spent on transporting military aid, training Ukrainian military personnel, and other services.