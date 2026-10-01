MiG-29 fighter pilot Marat Mambetov died at the front. His plane was shot down by a Russian missile

While performing a combat mission on October 1, MiG-29 fighter pilot Marat Mambetov died.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The plane was shot down by a Russian missile while the pilot was carrying out a combat mission on one of the front lines, delivering missile and bomb strikes on the Russian occupiers.

Mambetov managed to eject, but did not survive. He was the commander of the 40th unit of the “Ghost of Kyiv” tactical aviation brigade.

"We express our sincere condolences to Maratʼs family and friends. He defended Ukraine until his last breath," the Air Force added.

Last August, another MiG-29 fighter pilot — Major Serhiy Bondar — died. He was also a pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.