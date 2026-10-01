The “United List” party of pro-Ukrainian Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs is leading in a poll ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Reuters reports this with reference to the SKDS survey.

According to the survey, the party could win the most seats in the Seimas, but would not have an outright majority. The “United List” is ready to be supported by 14.4% of respondents. It is followed by “Sovereign Power/Alliance of Young Latvians” with 9.4% and “Latvia First” with 9.2%.

Also, 6.2% of respondents are ready to vote for the “Progressives”, 5.6% for the “National Alliance”, 4.8% for the “Greens and Peasantsʼ Union”, and 4.3% for “New Unity”. The SKDS poll was conducted on September 4-16 among 2,035 Latvian citizens.

Parties that overcome the 5% barrier will enter the Sejm. According to the survey, seven political forces could overcome it. At the same time, 14.9% of those surveyed said they did not plan to vote, and some respondents have not yet decided.

The “Stability!” party (founded, among others, by Latvian politicians Oleksiy Roslikov and Valeriy Petrov) is currently not overcoming the 5% barrier — it is supported by 2.8% of those surveyed.

Roslikov is a former party leader and Seimas deputy known for his pro-Russian statements and calls for closer cooperation with Russia and Belarus. In 2025, the Latvian State Security Service opened a criminal case against him on suspicion of aiding Russia in actions against Latvia and inciting national hatred.

In 2026, Roslikov left the leadership of the "Stability!", but remained its member and is running for the Seimas from the party as the second number in the Riga district. He is currently in Belarus and is wanted in Latvia.

Parliamentary elections in Latvia will be held on October 3. They will elect 100 deputies to the 15th Seimas.

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