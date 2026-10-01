Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of October 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 “Shahed” attack UAVs (63 of them jet), “Gerbera”, and “Parody” simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo (Russia) and the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, as well as from Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 87 UAVs.

It was not possible to shoot down the drones, which fell at 11 locations, and the wreckage of the downed ones fell at four more.

In Odesa, Russians struck a business center, injuring one person. The attack damaged the roof and facade of two buildings, broke glass, and partially destroyed walls on the fifth floor. A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished, as the State Emergency Service reported.

A man in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv was also injured in a Russian attack on warehouses on the night of October 1.

In the Solomyansky district, a room on the first floor of a 16-story apartment building was on fire, as were cars parked nearby, rescuers said.

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