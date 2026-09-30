A Ukrainian and a Russian rescued a “Flydubai” plane whose pilot was about to commit a terrorist attack

The situation on board the “Flydubai” plane, where one of the pilots wanted to commit a terrorist attack and cause a plane crash, was resolved by a Ukrainian and a Russian.

Israel Hayom writes about this.

The additional crew of pilots — a Ukrainian and a Russian — were flying as passengers. However, they responded to the incident and landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.

After that, all “Flydubai” aircraft will be thoroughly inspected.

flydubai / Instagram

The incident occurred this morning. A “Flydubai” plane flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing. There were two pilots in the cockpit — citizens of Oman and the UAE. One of the pilots tried to take control of the plane and stabbed the crew commander multiple times.

After the situation was resolved, the plane landed at the “Tabuk Airport” in Saudi Arabia. There were 180 passengers on board.

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