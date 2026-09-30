Media: Plane en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv makes emergency landing. Pilot dispute may have been the cause

A Flydubai plane flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv has made an emergency landing. According to preliminary information, the cause was a conflict between the pilots.

This is reported by The Times of Israel, citing sources in the Israeli security service.

The plane landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, it initially sent an “emergency code” of 7700 and later sent a code of 7500, which means hijacking or unlawful interference. There were 180 passengers on board.

The incident sent Israeli Air Force fighters into the sky. The Prime Minister and Defense Minister held emergency consultations, suspecting that the plane had been hijacked by terrorists.

After the plane issued a distress signal, it no longer appeared on flight tracking websites.

According to Israelʼs Channel 12, one of the pilots is of Ukrainian origin and the other is of Russian origin. The pilots argued with each other in the cockpit during the flight until one of them fainted.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.