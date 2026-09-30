The Ministry of Economy: One hour of air alert costs Ukraine about $45 million due to business shutdown

The Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine Oleksandr Kravchenko stated that an hour of air alert costs the country about $45 million due to the shutdown of businesses.

He told the Guardian about this.

Kravchenko added that the Russians want to destroy the entire Ukrainian economy by targeting steel plants, warehouses, logistics and data centers. This year alone, Russian attacks on these facilities have caused Ukraine more than $10 billion in losses.

However, he stressed that in order to reduce the impact on the economy, the government recently implemented two threat levels — red and yellow. After that, more than half of companies continued to operate during the yellow alert level.