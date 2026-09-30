The Air Defense Forces neutralized five ballistic missiles and 155 drones overnight. Kyiv and the region were under attack

On the night of September 29, Russian troops launched “Zircon”/“Onyx” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 188 “Shahed” strike missiles, 86 of them jet-powered, as well as “Gerbera” drones and “Parody”-type simulators, to strike Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize five “Iskander-M”/S-400/“Zircon”/“Onyx” ballistic missiles and another 155 UAVs. The remaining drones were hit in 18 places.

In particular, in Kyiv, two people were killed and four others were injured as a result of the Russian attack. There is destruction and fires in four districts of the city — Svyatoshynsky, Podilsky, Holosiivsky and Solomyansky.

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A child died in Vyshhorod (Kyiv region). Rescuers rescued three people from the rubble of a destroyed private house.

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