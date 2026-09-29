14 more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied Kherson region

Another 14 children — 4 boys and 10 girls — were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. One adult was also returned.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The children who were returned are between the ages of 6 and 17.

Among them is a 16-year-old boy who was forced by the Russians to register for military service. They also returned a 17-year-old girl who wanted to receive a Ukrainian education, despite Russian pressure and control.

A 10-year-old girl who dreamed of being safe was also returned to Ukraine. Now all the children are safe and receiving assistance.

In total, since the beginning of the year, 204 children have already been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied Kherson region.