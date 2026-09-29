Hasid, who was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine when he arrived for Rosh Hashanah, will serve as a doctor in Odesa

Israeli Hasid Yonatan Karlinsky, who was mobilized in Ukraine after a Rosh Hashanah trip to Uman, will serve in Odesa as a military doctor.

This is reported by The Jerusalem Post.

This was facilitated by the intervention of the Chief Rabbi of Odesa and southern Ukraine Avraham Wolf, who negotiated with Ukrainian officials, who appointed the Hasid to serve in Odesa.

The medical facility where he will serve is located near the local Jewish community.

Courtesy

The man will be provided with kosher food and access to a synagogue at his duty station. Prior to this, he had feared for several weeks that he might be sent to a combat zone near Kharkiv.

The 49-year-old man was mobilized while returning from Rosh Hashanah to Israel. The State Border Service of Ukraine explained that during the verification of his documents, border guards established that the man, in addition to Israeli citizenship, also has Ukrainian.

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