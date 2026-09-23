The State Border Service of Ukraine explained how they mobilized a Hasid who came to Uman for Rosh Hashanah

The State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) denied information about the alleged mobilization of an Israeli citizen while leaving Uman after Rosh Hashanah. This information was previously disseminated in the media.

This is reported by the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

They explained that border guards do not check foreign citizensʼ military registration documents and do not conduct mobilization measures when crossing the border. However, during border control, it was determined that the man, in addition to Israeli citizenship, also has Ukrainian.

After that, he was handed over to the police for further examination.

Earlier, the media reported that the 49-year-old man was already at a military base near Odesa and was doing his military service. The manʼs family says he was detained after they heard him speaking Ukrainian on the bus.

The manʼs wife wants him to return to Israel, emphasizing that the man has lived there for 14 years and has Israeli citizenship.

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