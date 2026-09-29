Norway allocates €2.3 million to search for deported Ukrainian children and help prisoners

Norway will allocate 25 million kroner (about €2.3 million) to search for and return Ukrainian children deported by Russia, as well as to assist military and civilian prisoners of war.

This was reported on the countryʼs government website.

In particular, 10 million Norwegian kroner will be directed to the Central Tracing Agency of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The agency is engaged in the search for missing persons and helps families establish the fate of loved ones who may have been captured, killed or lost contact with their family due to the war.

Another 15 million crowns are allocated for UNICEFʼs work on the reintegration of deported children who have returned to Ukraine and the search for missing children.

The government added that in total, Norway has provided UNICEF with over 1 billion kroner for their work in Ukraine since 2022. Approximately 80 million kroner of this amount was allocated to help abducted children.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

Ukraine has officially confirmed that Russia has abducted 20 600 Ukrainian children. The Russian Federation itself says that it has taken away 744 000 children.

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