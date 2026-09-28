Murder of two students in the Vinnytsia region: former teacher sentenced to life imprisonment

A teacher was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing two teenagers to death on September 10, 2025, in the Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The incident occurred when the teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were riding together with one of their former teachers on the same bus. Then a verbal conflict broke out between them.

After the children got off at the bus stop, the man followed them and attacked them with a knife. He stabbed one of them 5 times and the other 12 times. The teenagers died on the spot, and the attacker fled.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

However, he was found a few hours later and detained. The court found out that the man committed the crime against the background of previous hostile relations with the victims.

The former teacher has fully admitted his guilt. He was convicted in the case of the intentional murder of two people.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.