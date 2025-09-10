2 teenagers found dead in the Vinnytsia region. Murder suspect was detained (UPD)

On the morning of September 10, 2 teenagers were found dead in Sharhorod (Vinnytsia region). Law enforcement officers have already detained a man who may be involved in the murder.

This was reported by the mayor of Sharhorod Volodymyr Baretsky.

According to him, a "great tragedy" occurred near the city hospital — a suspect attacked two teenagers. Baretsky called on residents to help investigators and report any available information about the situation.

Later, Vinnytsia regional police reported that a man who may have been involved in the attack had already been detained. Law enforcement officials said they learned about the childrenʼs murder from a local resident of Sharhorod, who discovered the bodies with stab wounds.

The victims were 10th and 11th grade students who studied at a local school.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the teenagersʼ probable killer is their 23-year-old teacher. After waiting for the children to go to school, the man suddenly inflicted penetrating stab wounds to their necks.

The children died from their injuries while receiving medical attention. The man fled the scene.

The circumstances of the crime are currently being established. Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case under the article of intentional murder.

In Sharhorod, September 10 and 11 were declared Days of Mourning for the murdered schoolchildren, Vladyslav Bevz and Mykola Bilyk.

